SCG showcases the Living Experience at 2018 Worldbex

One of the leading business conglomerates in ASEAN participated in this year’s World Building and Construction Exposition (Worldbex) in Manila. With its concept of Living Experience, SCG portrayed how cement and its wide range of building materials are essential parts in making Filipino’s dream houses come true. From the laying of a solid foundation to the finishing process, SCG continues to help build a brighter future for the Philippines.

“Filipinos who have never been involved in the construction process can now experience what it is like to lay the foundation and finish a room using SCG’s cement and other products. From other parts of the exhibition, customers can also see for themselves a variety of products which that can help them realize how to build their dream houses. We believe we are ready and committed to be the trusted partner of Filipino contractors and developers so we hope they can come to our booth at Worldbex,” Country Director of SCG Philippines Phaskom Buranawit shares.

During the 2018 Worldbex, SCG showcased the different products they offer.

Their products range from the SCG Portland Cement Type 1 which is a suitable foundation work and provides more strength and durability, the SCG Smartboard, SCG Smartwood, and the SCG Roofing and Insulation.

The whole range of SCG products provides solid building materials for all requirements and construction needs.