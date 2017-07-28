Schneider Electric launches hotel solutions in PH

GLOBAL specialist in energy and management and automation Schneider Electric on Wednesday launched its Integrated Hotel Solutions and Guest Room Management Solutions in the Philippine market at an event in Pasay City.

The company said its Integrated Hotel Solutions reflect Schneider Electric’s belief in maximizing the use of technology to create innovations that promote smart, green, and efficient energy management.

“Through these solutions, Schneider Electric provides hotels with innovation at every level, enabling them to achieve operational excellence, drive down costs and energy consumption, maximize staff productivity, and ensure the highest levels of guest satisfaction,” it said.

Among these solutions is the Guest Room Management Solutions, which enables hotel guests to have control of their full room experience. Hotels can also provide their guests with a smarter room experience through room controllers that offer multi-language support.

“Guest rooms are unoccupied 70 percent of the time, yet account for up to 80 percent in hotel energy consumption. Through the Integrated Hotel Solutions and Guest Room Management Solutions, Schneider Electric simplifies complexity with a single integrated platform that ensures hotels are connected, sustainable, comfortable, efficient, and safe, even granting them up to 44 percent in energy savings,” Lorenz Payonga, Schneider Electric Philippines operational offer manager of EcoBuilding Division, said.

In rolling out their latest hotel technology solutions here, Schneider Electric said it sees the Philippines as the fastest growing market in the hospitality industry in East Asia.

“East Asia, just like what I said, is overall a bubbling market but the country that we do see that really moves forward is the Philippine market,” Amalan Kanagaratnam, Schneider Electric hotel segment leader in East Asia and Japan, told reporters.

“And from what our researchers have done, we’re not just talking about Manila, we’re talking about other regions around the Philippines, it will be a growing market,” he stressed.

Payonga added: “It is not in Manila alone. You look at Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, Iloilo–these are really growing markets that even three or four stars hotel are popping up. So we really see the growth is very evident in the Philippines and we want to be part of that process of the growth and help our operators and developers to make them be better,” he said.

Kanagaratnam continued, “We see a lot of potentials starting now and when we look at these hotels, we need to start very early. That’s why this is the right time to bringing solutions for guest rooms so we can promote the whole concept of an integrated solution.”