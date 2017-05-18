Schneider Electric launches industrial automation products

GLOBAL specialist in energy management and automation Schneider Electric has recently launched its Easy line of industrial automation products in the Philippine market.

Larry Cunanan, head of Industry Business at Schneider Electric Philippines, said that the range of automation and control products under the Easy Line have been developed to provide innovations to consumers in the emerging market segments.

The innovations include easiness of installation and selection, basic functionalities that focus on core performance, reduction of noncritical functions and locally required features, robustness that can stand harsh industrial environments, and availability in an extensive network of distributors.

“By launching Easy Line, we at Schneider Electric are reinforcing our commitment to providing our customers with the right balance between their investment and our products’ performance,” Cunanan said in a statement.

Easy Line comes in three offerings: Automation Offer, Panel Builder Offer, and Universal Offer. The essential automation and control product lines include Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Power Supply, PLC, Drives, Push Buttons, and Control and Signaling.