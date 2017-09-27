Scholarships offered to boost mining industry

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya: Scholarships are being offered by Australian OceanGold miner under its Development of Mining Technology and Geosciences (DMTG) program for residents of Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces.

Application forms must be filed before October 15, 2017.

For mining-related courses such as mining engineering, metallurgical engineering and geology, each scholar is given P25,000 for tuition and miscellaneous fees; P10,000 book allowance and P10,000 monthly stipend per

semester.

While scholars for non-mining engineering courses – agricultural, civil, geodetic, chemical, electrical, materials, mechanical, and sanitary, as well as environmental science, forestry and agriculture – will receive P25,000 for tuition and miscellaneous fees, P10,000 book allowance and P8,000 monthly stipend.

David Way, general manager of OceanaGold Philippines, Inc. (OGPI), said the company’s partner schools are Saint Louis University in Baguio City, University of the Philippines in Diliman, state colleges and universities and educational institutions that are accredited by the Commission on Higher Education.

”We accept applications from high school graduates who will be taking up engineering courses and from those already enrolled in engineering courses geared towards the development of mining technology and geosciences,” Way added.