‘School on air’ targets 10,000 farmer-enrolees

THE Department of Agriculture (DA)-Cagayan Valley office is aiming to enrol at least 10,000 farmers from the region for its School on Air (SOA) program on “Climate Smart Agriculture cum Rice Production.”

The SOA program, which was launched in February 2018, is a five-month training from March to July this year, for all farmer-cooperators in the Rice Model Farm Clusters in the region.

According to Lorenzo Caranguian, the DA-Cagayan Valley office executive director, the program was agreed upon in a recently held meeting with some 20 officials of the office’s partner-agencies from the government and the private sector in the region.

“With the support of our partners, we will be able to share to our farmers how to combat the effects of climate change particularly on agriculture,” he said.

He said that through the activity, the DA will also be able to impart the advantages of hybrid rice farming, which can increase their yield and incomes.

“This will be the biggest school on air program we have launched in the region with at least 10,000 farmer-enrolees aside from other interested listeners who are not officially enrolled but want to follow each lesson being aired,” Caranguian said.

The coverage of the SOA will be expanded with the help of local government units in the region and the media, both from government and private sector.

It will reach listeners regionwide through the following partner radio stations of the DA-Cagayan Valley office: DWDA 105.3 MHz FM; DWPE Radyo ng Bayan in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; DWDY in Cauayan City, Isabela; DWRV and U-FM in Bayombong town, Nueva Vizcaya; DWQP in Cabarroguis town, Quirino; and other community radio stations in the region.

The SOA will also be a venue for the different partner-agencies in promoting their programs for credit, crop insurance, postharvest technologies, and research breakthroughs, among others.

The DA-Cagayan Valley office is already urging all farmer-enrollees to prepare the transistor radios so they can follow the SOA program.