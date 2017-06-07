Schools nationwide open doors to displaced Marawi students

A number of public schools inside and outside Mindanao have begun accommodating school children displaced from Marawi City in Lanao del Sur province on the first day of classes despite facing challenges, the Department of Education (DepEd) said on Wednesday.

“We thank Region 10 and neighboring provinces of Marawi, even before we came in, they already acted to reach out to learners and teachers . . . Just like what [DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones] was saying, we will not deprive [them of]education whatever their religion, whatever their belief, whoever their parents are, all Filipino children will be accepted to our schools,” the deparment said.

As of 6 p.m. of June 6, partial reports from the field gathered by the DepEd, through the Office of the Undersecretary for Planning and Field Operations, show that 2,428 displaced students from Marawi City have been already enrolled in eight regions: Region 1 (1 student), Region 3 (8), National Capital Region or Metro Manila (171), Region 5 (1), Region 7 (54), Region 9 (25), Region 10 (1,999) and Region 12 (169).

Briones said around 22,000 students and 2,205 teachers were among those who had to flee their homes because of ongoing armed clashes between government forces and the terrorist Maute Group in Marawi City. NEIL A. ALCOBER