Schools to apply age cut-off for kindergarten

Children who are five years old by June 1 of every calendar year shall be accepted in kindergarten by both public and private schools, the Department of Education (DepEd) said on Saturday.

The cut-off age policy will be implemented in light of the DepEd’s ssuance of the Omnibus Policy on Kindergarten Education.

The department issued the policy under DepEd Order 20, Series of 2018, to emphasize that the cut-off age applies to both public and private schools, and in exercise of its authority vested by Republic Act 10157 (An Act Institutionalizing the Kindergarten Education into the Basic Education System and Appropriating Funds Therefor) to regulate the organization, operation and/or implementation of the kindergarten program for both public and private schools.

“We are issuing this amended enrolment procedure to address the concerns of parents while ensuring that our kindergarten learners are holistically prepared to face the expectations of the grade level,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said.

The kindergarten curriculum is designed to respond to the holistic developmental needs of five-year-old learners, along with socio-emotional, values, physical health, creativity, mathematics, understanding of the physical and natural environment, language, literacy and communication development.

Moreover, the first quarter of the curriculum is structured to strengthen the learners’ preparation to meet the kindergarten learning standards.

Learners entering kindergarten who will turn five years old by the end of August may be considered by schools, provided that they are administered with the Philippine Early Childhood Development (ECD) checklist before the school year opens.

Recognizing the difference in school year opening among schools, the DepEd order provides for adjustments in the age cut-off period.

Thus, kindergarten learners should be five years old by July 1, with an extension period until September 30, if their schools open the school year in July; and by August 1, with an extension period until October 31, if their schools open the school year in August.

Private schools are still allowed under the orderr to add requirements for admission to kindergarten that are consistent with existing laws and rules.

The following transitory provisions of Department Order 20 shall apply to all Kindergarten and Grade 1 enrolees, in both public and private schools, who may be affected by the policy.

For school year 2018-2019, learners who completed kindergarten in school year 2017-2018 shall be allowed to enrol in Grade 1, given that they turned five years old within school year 2017-2018.

Meanwhile, learners who will turn five years old within school year 2018-2019 shall be accepted in kindergarten, granted that they pass the Philippine ECD checklist.

Learners who completed kindergarten in school year 2018-2019 are allowed to enrol in Grade 1 for school year 2019-2020 as long as they turned five years old within school year 2018-2019.

Incoming kindergarten for school year 2019-2020 must strictly comply with the cut-off age policy of DepEd Order 47, Series of 2016, as amended.

By school year 2020-2021, strict compliance with DepEd Order 20’s amended enrolment procedure shall be imposed on all incoming kindergarten and Grade 1 learners.