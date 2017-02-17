Science Explorer sails to Mindanao

The Science Explorer, the Philippine’s first and only mobile learning science facility, will bring a unique science experience to elementary and high school students in Davao Occidental on February 20-24, 2017.

Patterned after Mobile IT Classroom in the early 2000s, the Science Explorer is a bus converted into a classroom, which brings to students from underprivileged municipalities fun and exciting science learning through interactive and hands-on activities facilitated by young scientists and researchers from the industry and academe.

Spearheaded by the Department of Science and Technology – Science Education Institute, the Science Explorer has touched the lives of more than 15, 000 students in eight regions in the country.

For its Mindanao leg, it will be serving the students of Jose Abad Santos, Don Marcelino, Santa Maria and Malita, Davao Occidental’s capital.

Students are bound to experience learning about mangroves; earthquakes, tsunamis, and storm surge; weather science; marine micropaleontology; astronomy; fun mathematics; and the scientific method, which will be facilitated by experts from the University of the Philippines – Diliman.

DOST-SEI Director Josette Biyo said the Science Explorer’s venture in Davao Occidental is the first step of the project to reach out further into the South.