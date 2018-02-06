Science and law suffer when rage defeats reason

THERE is so much anti-intellectualism prevailing right now in social media. The democratization of access to the internet, the deflation of the prices of mobile devices, the onset of free data, and the ease to google all have led to an inflation of imagined expertise. This is a time when having a Ph.D. has become a liability. It can subject you to bashing.

Universities are getting bashed, especially the University of the Philippines (UP). Academic expertise is being pilloried. Science is being ignored and diminished. And the rule of law is undermined.

This is a time when to deploy reason amounts to living dangerously in social media.

At the forefront of the assault are social media influencers who use their enormous following as a platform to undermine established technical and legal knowledge.

The danger of their power is enormous. These are the people who can command their followers to inflict vitriol on their enemies. They also have the ability to make them believe that Dengvaxia, and not mosquito bites, cause dengue, and that the President can legally withhold state funding to students who walk out of their classes to participate in rallies.

They exploit the prevailing culture of rage that festers among the people as a result of years of misrule that the latter attribute to the failures of the elite and the learned. People have developed an antipathy towards state power and academic knowledge. They see the corrupt oligarchic class for their unjust laws, and the detached intelligentsia for their irrelevant and alien knowledge.

It didn’t help that ranged against President Duterte, a man the people have voted into office to challenge and hopefully change these structures, are representatives of this oligarchic class embodied in traditional politicians, and an academic scientific community that is predominantly in opposition to his politics and policies.

In this environment, the power of science and the rule of law are now objects of people’s disrespect.

The Dengvaxia scandal has become a fertile breeding ground for the emergence of instant experts that have conveniently diminished science. It is ironic that this scandal is an outcome of elite politics undermining science, when technical knowledge was ignored by politicians and bureaucrats who made the decision to administer the vaccine without due regard for the prevailing scientific precautions at the time. Already ignored, science has been further diminished in the Dengvaxia scandal when instant internet experts have taken command over the discourse by unfairly casting aspersions on the vaccine as if it is the one at fault.

A climate of fear has been whipped up. People think that Dengvaxia causes dengue. What is now bannered is the deaths of seronegative children vaccinated with it, and blaming this on the vaccine itself. Not being talked about is the scientific truth that Dengvaxia works on seropositive children. The statistics are focused on the deaths, and not on those whose potential illness has been tempered.

And becoming a casualty in all of this is the very concept of vaccination itself. Ruled by fear that is propagated by misinformed social media posts, reproduced by media commentators, and spread through word of mouth, parents and guardians are now wary of having their children vaccinated not just by Dengvaxia, but by any vaccine.

The Department of Health (DoH) has reported an alarming drop in the vaccination rate of other preventable diseases as a result of the Dengvaxia scare. Even deworming treatments are now avoided like the plague.

This is creating a dangerous scenario of more possible health problems in the future. A measles outbreak has been reported in Davao. We can just speculate on many more coming in the future, and the dire consequences of a decline in vaccination that would leave even more people at risk.

What is worrisome is that the discourse of fear may have gained its own life, that even pronouncements from Malacañang supporting the findings of forensic pathologists from UP are now being met with skepticism, with allegations of a cover-up being raised in social media and beyond.

We now live in a world where state authorities are at each other’s throats, with the people believing PAO Chief Persida Acosta over the DoH and its contracted experts. After all, the dramatic flair of Acosta fits into the rage of the people over the alienating technical jargon of the forensic pathologists.

It is not only science that is diminished by rage over reason.

Law is also being undermined when social media discourse has targeted UP students with so much vitriol as they exercise their constitutionally guaranteed political rights. It is unfortunate that what triggered this is another hyperbolic comment from the President who suggested that he can withhold free education from students who walk out of their classrooms to join rallies.

Lost in translation is the fact that such suggestion is not even legally feasible on two grounds.

First, the law on free tuition and fees for UP students, or any student in public colleges and universities, doesn’t discriminate on the basis of participation in a political rally, and the President cannot unilaterally change this without the concurrence of Congress.

And second, it is unconstitutional to abridge the right of these students to assemble peacefully, more so to punish their exercise of that right by denying them a privilege that they would otherwise freely enjoy. This is in addition to the constitutional mandate to encourage the participation of the youth in public and civic affairs. Any law that says so faces the risk of being struck down by the Supreme Court.

There is indeed a cause for alarm when rage rules over reason among the people, especially in support of the President. He may have the support of the multitude in his stance towards the rallying UP students even if the law will not allow it, but he is now being doubted in his stance towards Dengvaxia even if science is on his side. These are warning signs that the rage that propelled him to office is perhaps beginning to slip beyond his control.