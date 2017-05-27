Science Prize for Women launched

The Association0 of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with Underwriters Laboratories, a global safety science company, launched the third annual Asean-US Science Prize for Women this month.

The theme for this year’s award is urban resilience and focuses on health, transportation, infrastructure, and workforce safety.

In the wake of rapid urbanization, many Asean cities are now faced with increased pressure on infrastructure, public services, and health systems. Additionally, urban poverty and shocks resulting from natural disasters are on the rise. The 2017 Asean-US Science Prize for Women is looking to reward young women who are successfully using applied sciences to solve these challenges.

The winner will receive a $20,000 award and recognition during the 2017 Asean ministerial meeting on science and technology, to be held in Myanmar in November. Candidates must be 40-years-old or younger at the time of submission, and have a background in an area of expertise related to the year’s theme. Applications and nominations will be accepted at http://bit.ly/sprules until June 23.

Last year, Kathleen Aviso, associate professor of chemical engineering at De La Salle University, was a finalist for the 2016 Asean-US Science Prize for Women on Energy Research for her work on mathematical models that inform environmental decision-making in the Philippines.

The US government works with Asean to foster prosperity and security internationally, support economic integration, expand maritime cooperation, cultivate emerging leaders, promote opportunity for women, and address transnational challenges. The US and Asean are celebrating 40 years of partnership in 2017, marking a deepened cooperation under the US-Asean strategic partnership.