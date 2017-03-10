Scientist introduces organic solution for farming

With consumers becoming more conscious of their health, there is a need to grow crops in a natural manner that requires organic inputs.

The good news is a new product for organic farming is slowly making its way into farms wanting to become organic, or organic farms that want to increase their yields.

Magikos 15SC is made from Bacillus strain Jove obtained from nature that is prevalent in soils and has been found in a variety of habitats worldwide. Jove has scientific evidences of controlling fungus, yeasts and harmful bacteria.

“Magikos 15SC can be used as field spray for growing onions, garlic, lettuce, tomato, and other vegetables for increase in biomass growth with added benefits of plant protection from disease development. For maximum effect, apply at least three times a month. Also as dip treatments or spray to extend shelf life of fruits and vegetables,” its inventor, who holds an official Scientist rank, told The Manila Times.

The organic spray can be used on fruits like avocado, banana, mango and papaya, and vegetables like onion, garlic, pumpkins, eggplant and bitter gourd.

Its inventor said Magikos 15SC is produced through fermentation and can also strengthen and enhance the plant root system, increase plant biomass and deter harmful fungi, yeast and bacteria. Also, it is effective in killing soft bodied insects like aphids and mealy bugs.

The formulation consists of more than 109 cfu/ml of strain Jove and guaranteed free of other microbial contaminants.

The use of natural or biological agents is starting to gain traction in organic food production. Among the government agencies that have advanced research and development on biological agents is the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech).

Field trials conducted by PhilMech on a commercial export scale showed DGA14 and DGA02 were both effective MCAs in combating the crown rot disease. Current PhilMech Executive Director Dr. Dionisio Alvindia led the field trials when he was the principal researcher of the Biological Control Agents Project of the agency. His colleague Elijah Davalos participated in the field tests.

Trials showed the rejection rate for bananas bound for the export market could be brought down to as low as 1.5 percent using MCA-formulated dip treatment. The usual rejection rate was from 7 percent to 20 percent.

The Food Protection Division of PhilMech also had notable studies on botanicals as protective spray against storage pests like grain weevils and borers. Among them were ikmo leaves, jathropa, neem and atis seeds.