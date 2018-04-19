Scope of law on sexual harassment of students

Dear Pao,

I am a college student, and I feel that I am being sexually harassed by my instructor. What is the scope of our law with regard to sexual harassment of students? I hope you can enlighten me on this matter.

Respectfully,

Star

Dear Star,

Sexual harassment is penalized under Republic Act (RA) 7877 or the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995. Here is the scope of sexual harassment cent environment; and 2) sexual harassment committed in an education or training environment (Section 3, Ibid.).

Because your concern relates to education or training-related sexual harassment, the provision that particularly tackles your question is found under Section 3 and Section 3b of RA 7877, which provide:

“SECTION 3. Work, Education or Training-Related, Sexual Harassment Defined. – Work, education or training-related sexual harassment is committed by an employer, employee, manager, supervisor, agent of the employer, teacher, instructor, professor, coach, trainor or any other person who, having authority, influence or moral ascendancy over another in a work or training or education environment, demands, requests or otherwise requires any sexual favor from the other, regardless of whether the demand, request or requirement for submission is accepted by the object of said Act.

(a) xxx:

(1)xxx;

(2)xxx; or

(3) xxx

(b) In an education or training environment, sexual harassment is committed:

(1) Against one who is under the care, custody or supervision of the offender;

(2) Against one whose education, training, apprenticeship or tutorship is entrusted to the offender;

(3) When the sexual favor is made a condition to the giving of a passing grade, or the granting of honors and scholarships, or the payment of a stipend, allowance or other benefits, privileges or consideration; or

(4) When the sexual advances result in an intimidating, hostile or offensive environment for the student, trainee or apprentice.

Any person who directs or induces another to commit any act of sexual harassment as herein defined, or who cooperates in the commission thereof by another without which it would not have been committed, shall also be held liable under this Act.”

Section 4 of the Act mandates the employer or the head of the work-related, educational or training environment or institution to provide procedures for resolution, settlement or prosecution of acts of sexual harassment including administrative sanctions therefor. It also authorizes the prosecution in the proper courts of the unlawful acts of sexual harassment that result therefrom aside from the administrative liability of the violator.

The Act futher authorizes the victim of sexual harassment to institute a separate and independent action for damages and other affirmative relief. The employer or head of office, educational or training institution shall be solidarily liable for damages arising from the acts of sexual harassment committed in the employment, education or training environment if the employer or head of office, educational or training institution is informed of such acts by the offended party and no immediate action is taken (Sections 5 and 6, Id.).

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.