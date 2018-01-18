So scores crucial 5th round win

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So posted a crucial fifth-round victory to enter into a three-way tie for fourth in the prestigious 2018 Tata Steel chess tournament being held in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

The 24-year old Cavite City pride stamped his class over Indian GM Baskaran Adhiban –his first win in the International Chess Federation-sanctioned tournament after settling for four consecutive draws in the early rounds.

With the win, So improved his score to three points to join fellow three-pointers GM Vladimir Kramnik of Russia and three-time Tata Steel titlist GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the No. 4 spot.

Kramnik and Carlsen agreed to a draw in their own fifth-round match in the event which offers €10,000 to the champion and €6,500 to the runner-up.

GM Viswanathan Anand of India, GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands and erstwhile second placer GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan are sharing the No. 1 position with 3.5 points each.

Mamedyarov also scored an important fifth-round victory over American GM Fabiano Caruana to gain a share of the lead while Anand drew with GM Wei Yi of China and Giri split the point with GM Gawain Jones of Great Britain in their respective games.

Wei, Jones, and Russian GMs Sergey Karjakin, Maxim Matlakov and Peter Svidler are currently No.7 with 2.5 points each while Caruana dropped to No.12 with 1.5 points followed by Adhiban (1.0) and GM Hou Yi Fan of China (0.5).

The tournament will enter a one-day break before resuming with the sixth round in Hiversum.

So will gun for another win when he faces Wei in the sixth round.

The other sixth-round matches are between Hou and Karjakin, Caruana and Matlakov, Adhiban and Mamedyarov, Giri and Anand, Kramnik and Jones, and Svidler and Carlsen.

