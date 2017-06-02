Scores injured in Resorts World shooting

Dozens of people were reported injured in a shooting incident at Resorts World Manila shortly after midnight Thursday.

A personnel of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Pasay Chapter said at least 25 people were injured and were taken to various hospitals.

Fernando Atienza, team leader of the emergency response unit of the PRC-Pasay, said many victims were still trapped inside. Some of the victims suffered serious injuries because they jumped from the second floor of the hotel.

Atienza said the victims were rushed to the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Pasay City and St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City. FATIMA CIELO CANCEL