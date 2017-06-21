Scorpions, Jawbreakers face off for first back-to-back wins

Centro Escolar University (CEU) and Zark’s Burger, fresh from claiming their first wins now aim for their second straight victory as they face each other in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League Foundation Cup today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Scorpions and the Jawbreakers collide in the main game at 5 p.m. right after the opening tussle between Batangas and AMA Online Education at 3 p.m.

CEU is coming off a thrilling 72-70 win over Batangas last week that snapped a two-game losing skid.

“We just have to stick with our game plan and pressed on our defense. I have a CEU core with me and I hope that my players will grab any chances for us to win another game,” said Scorpions head coach Yong Garcia.

CEU was led by Congolese center Rod Ebondo, who had 26 points and 22 rebounds against Batangas. He will be supported by Christian Uri, Orlan Wamar, JK Casino and Aaron Jeruta.

Zark’s, meanwhile, finally barged into the win column with a 109-91 thumping of the Titans last Monday.

Jawbreakers coach Jade Padrigao will bank on the prowess of James Mangahas, Robby Celiz, and Clark Bautista as they aim for their second win after starting the tournament with three straight losses.

In the opener, head coach Eric Gonzales hopes Joseph Sedurifa, Cedric de Joya and Jessie Saitanan will deliver for Batangas while AMA will pin its hopes on Tey Teodoro, Renzo Subido, and Andre Paras.