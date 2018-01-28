Scorpions, Skippers face off today in D-League

Centro Escolar University (CEU) fires off its campaign against Marinerong Pilipino in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Scorpions tangle with the Skippers in their second game collision at 3 p.m.

CEU is eyeing a repeat of its stellar run in the Foundation Cup last year.

The Yong Garcia-mentored squad stunned the Jeron Teng-led Flying V in the semifinals but faltered against the San Beda College-backed Cignal HD in the finals.

CEU will parade the same core anchored on Congolese big man Rod Ebondo, speedy guard Orlan Wamar and streaky shooter Joseph Manlangit.

Marinero, on the other hand, seeks to get back to the winning track following a 75-80 loss to newcomer Akari-Adamson University last Thursday.

Koy Banal and his crew led most of the game but Simon Camacho’s three-point play with 10 seconds left and Jerrick Ahanmisi’s 23-point explosion secured the Falcons an upset over the veteran-laden team.

With the stinging defeat, the Skippers dropped to a 1-1 win-loss record.

Meanwhile, Gamboa Coffee Mix-Saint Clare College and Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College battle for a breakthrough win at 1 p.m.

In the 5 p.m. curtain-closer, Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College and Wangs Basketball-Colegio de San Juan de Letran square off for a second straight win.