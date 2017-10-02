Scott Dixon still commands respect

Although the Verizon IndyCar Series didn’t conclude the way he had hoped, Scott Dixon continued to earn respect and admiration as one of the best drivers of his era.

While other contenders spoke with optimism about their chances before the season-ending GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma on September 17, Dixon lamented a year with only one win and too many missed opportunities.

While other drivers talk about races won and their accomplishments, Dixon always sidesteps basking in the glory of his impressive resume. Reflection is for when he’s retired. He keeps looking ahead.

An uncanny ability to stay focused with a bottom-line demeanor explains how the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has won four series championships and been a constant title contender in the last 15 series seasons.

Faced with the unenviable task of trying to topple four Team Penske drivers in the championship hunt this time, he was unable to get around Helio Castroneves, who was tasked with keeping Dixon behind him in the race at Sonoma Raceway. Dixon couldn’t threaten the leaders and secure a fifth title. He finished fourth in the race to end up third in the points, 21 behind champion Josef Newgarden of Team Penske.

As much as Dixon was disappointed, it’s the 12th time he’s finished fourth or better in the championship.

“He’s just continued to smash the numbers handily – the wins, the four championships,” said Dario Franchitti, a fellow four-time series champion who has been a Chip Ganassi Racing advisor since retiring after the 2013 season. “The fact that he’s been in contention for so many more, he’s a special driver, there’s no doubt about it. The fact he manages, after doing it for so long, to continue to be so motivated, that’s what makes him special.”

Even at 37 years old and after 17 seasons of driving an Indy car, the Australian-born New Zealander shows no signs of slowing down. His 41 career wins are one shy of Michael Andretti for third on the all-time list. Dixon’s biggest victory was the 2008 Indianapolis 500.

But what stands out after all these years is Dixon’s demeanor — always cool with an unflinching mindset.

“Everybody deals with pressure in different ways,” Franchitti said. “One of the marks of someone who is successful is that in a weekend like [Sonoma], when it’s all to play for, he treats it like any other weekend.

Team owner Chip Ganassi, who will return next season with Dixon and one another car instead of the four-car team he employed this year, enjoys having a lead driver with a no-nonsense, bottom-line approach.

“I think we’ve always had a little different mindset than most, and I think that’s one of our advantages,” Ganassi said. “That’s one of the things I like about our people and our drivers. It’s nice to have the ability to take a different mindset into a championship weekend and keep it in perspective.”

As the season steered toward its dramatic conclusion in the final months, Team Penske competitors typically mentioned Dixon first as the serious threat. They complimented their rival as the consummate competitor. “Yeah, it’s nice to hear that,” Dixon said.