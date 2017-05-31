Scottish nationalists to seek independence vote, Brexit seat

PERTH, United Kingdom: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila)that she would demand a new independence referendum and a seat at the Brexit negotiating table if her party wins the most seats in Scotland in the British election. Presenting the Scottish National Party’s manifesto for the vote, Sturgeon pledged to pursue her plan to take Scotland out of the United Kingdom and back into the European Union. Sturgeon confirmed that she wants a re-run of the SNP’s failed 2014 independence bid in late 2018 or early 2019, but said she could extend that timetable if there was not sufficient “clarity” about the consequences of Brexit, with Britain due to leave the EU in March 2019.

AFP