Scrap joint venture deal with Facebook

FACEBOOK’s move to anoint Rappler and Vera Files—both rabid critics of the Duterte administration—as the social media giant’s “facts police” only goes to show that it is not above censoring content in its platform in the guise of fighting “fake news.” Personally, I find the idea of having unabashedly partisan overseers and inspectors deciding what can or cannot be posted, antithetical to the whole idea of the internet as a free and open marketplace for the exchange of a ideas and information.

In today’s interconnected world, when anyone can broadcast live, or anyone who wants to express an opinion on almost anything can post their thoughts on a social network, any form of censorship should be opposed. More abhorrent is the concept of clearly biased outfits filtering what information I should see or get, and possessing the authority to block access to certain information or to denounce particular political content on the web.

From my perspective, it’s almost impossible to guarantee that the verification of facts or information is going to be truly objective, especially when Rappler and Vera Files have themselves been accused of propagating fake news.

Rappler has often been criticized for sensationalism and inaccurate reporting, including the time when they claimed that there had been over 7,000 deaths linked to the ‘war on drugs,’ and that the Resorts World Manila attack was authored by the Islamic terror group, IS. Vera Files has also been condemned for peddling questionable stories, such as its report alleging that President Duterte and his daughter failed to disclose sizeable deposits and investments in their official asset declarations.

Besides, how can Rappler and Vera Files be the arbiter of what is or isn’t fake news when there is no clear and widely accepted definition for that catchword. If the news article contains some inaccuracies or errors, does that automatically constitute fake news? As it is, any news article that these fact-checkers do not like or disagree with can easily be denominated as fake news. Needless to say, this censorship power in the hands of a biased Facebook inquisitor, is not only dangerous but also prone to abuse.

This is why I find it quite incredulous that the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) headed by OIC-Secretary Eliseo Rio and the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) led by its president, Vince Dizon, is even partnering with Facebook on a government internet infrastructure project (i.e. SECURE GovNet) that will give the social media giant even more leverage to filter or censor content not only on its platform but on the entire internet infrastructure.

It has been reported that BCDA will build the Luzon Bypass Infrastructure, consisting of two cable landing stations connected by a 250-km long cable network corridor. DICT, on the hand, will operate the Luzon Bypass Infrastructure, maintain the facilities and deliver telecommunications services to end-users or customers in the Philippines.

For its part, Facebook will construct and operate the submarine cable system that will land in the cable stations on the east and west coasts of Luzon, and provide direct connection to internet hubs in the United States and Asia. In exchange for using the Luzon Bypass Infrastructure, Facebook will provide the government with spectrum equivalent to at least 2 million mbps.

What’s more disturbing is that the government will be spending taxpayer’s money (P975 million, according to initial estimates) to construct these landing stations and repeating stations, while giving Facebook a virtual monopoly of the new information superhighway going to and from the Philippines. Isn’t this a case of setting a fox to guard the henhouse?

As if Facebook’s censorship (a.k.a. “fake news” filter) of content on its social media network isn’t bad enough, the social media giant has recently been called out for allowing Cambridge Analytica (CA)—a British political consulting firm engaged in data mining, data brokerage, and data analysis for electoral campaigns—to collect the personal information of Facebook users such as their public profile, page likes, birthday and current city, and in some cases, including their news feed, timeline and messages.

This enabled Cambridge Analytica to create a psychographical profile of Facebook users, which would enable campaign strategists to create advertisements that would be most effective in persuading prospective voters. It has been reported that some 1.2 million Filipino users had their data collected by Cambridge Analytica, making them possible targets of political or commercial exploitation.

Now do you really want Facebook to hold the reins of our government’s information superhighway? I don’t think so.

Both DICT’s Rio and BCDA’s Dizon are reputed to be clean, hardworking and no-nonsense bureaucrats. I’m sure they can easily find many foreign joint venture partners with the technical expertise and financial muscle to undertake the submarine cable project of the government. Just not Facebook.