Scrapping party-list system may derail Cha-cha train

ALL the political advisers of President Duterte have nothing but disdain for the party-list system. No single voice with a powerful megaphone has said a good word about the party-list members of Congress in top-level meetings of the DU30 coalition. The disdain is reflected in all the early drafts of the proposed shift to a federal form of government. The drafts have nothing on the party-list system. The consensus is to scrap the system out of the federal form of government that Mr. Duterte fully supports.

Just scrap the party-list provision of the 1987 Constitution and the system will be gone for good. Bye bye. That sense is not public knowledge yet, but the anti-partylist bias of the DU30 political people is known to those involved in politics and policy .

Even the PDP-Laban, the DU30 party, has been silent on the party-list issue despite its strong pro-people roots.

During the early days of the DU30 administration, when the President was still intent on securing “ the peace of the living “ and the talks with the revolutionary Left was still an awe-inspiring moment in our history, the vocal opposition to the party-list was placed on “silent” mode. The reason was this. The Makabayan Bloc that represents the above-ground Left in Congress was then a partner of Mr. Duterte, and two prominent leaders of the above -ground Left were in the cabinet.

Mr. Duterte, in those days, did not want any open clash with the bloc and the disdain toward the party-list groups was held in check.

This time, in the current political climate, it’s different.

Mr. Duterte’s fight with the Left is a full-scale thing. He sees the Bloc as the only remaining mainstream political platform of the Left and he wants none of it. His war with the Left is an all-out war, the mainstream groups operating above ground are no longer his friends—they are now primary adversaries.

Right now, nothing is reining in the enthusiasm of Mr. Duterte’s political team from leaving out the party-list system in the planned shift to a federal form of government. But there is a practical issue at hand, an issue that the advisers of Mr. Duterte should seriously weigh and consider. Can the writers of the shift to a federal form of government truly ignore the party-list system? Are the party-list members a spent force, a bloc that can truly be archived?

The answer maybe “No.” The disdain for the party-list system maybe an overwhelming thing in the political sphere of Mr. Duterte. But ignoring the party-list members may truly place the whole Cha-cha effort in peril.

Ok, let us do the numbers.

The party-list coalition has around 60 loyal members and allies in Congress. This count does not include the NPC and NP members of Congress who want to see the party-list system continue, even under a federal form of government.

The 60 members of the coalition and their allies—plus the traditional opposition to Mr. Duterte—have the numbers to oppose even the elementary move of transforming the House of Representatives into a Con-ass, the major step to be done to really start the very serious work of rewriting the Charter. The hardcore pro Con-ass/Cha-cha group will not be able to gather enough votes—a vote of three fourths of the total membership— for the HoR’s transformation into a constituent assembly with the party-list members and their allies in opposition .

For the party-list members, the issue is survival. And what party-list members will vote to scrap the system? Will they vote for their own death and extinction? Definitely no, and that is the dilemma of the political leaders of the President who are pushing for Cha- cha. They cannot ignore the party-list members and the allies because of the voting size. And there is more.

The party-list groups have more or less 10 million loyal members, voters guided by the political decisions of their parties. This is another thing to consider. In a plebiscite, this number matters. If the 10 million will vote “No” to a draft Charter that spells out the demise of the party-list system, that number will definitely hurt the “Yes” proponents.

Scrapping the party -list system, which is on top of the political wish list of the people drafting the Charter for Mr. Duterte, is easier said than done. The party-list system has substantial membership in the current HoR. It has allies, particularly from the NP and the NPC. The party list groups have enough loyal voters to sabotage a “Yes” vote for the change of government. Right now, they appear to be a disorganized, easy-to-manipulate group.

But if you threaten their survival, they will fight back and resist. Unwanted as they are by the DU30 forces, they have awesome leverage.

The DU30 political people will have to take stock of this when they begin to earnestly write the draft Charter.