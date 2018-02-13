Scratchers shred Perpetual in PBA D-League

Go For Gold-College of St. Benilde (CSB) banked on a strong fourth quarter to trounce University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 81-69, in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Tuesday at the JCSGO Gym in Quezon City.

The Scratchers built an insurmountable lead midway the payoff period en route to a resounding win after absorbing two consecutive losses.

Go For Gold-CSB entered a three-way tie on No. 6 with an even 2-2 win-loss record.

Go For Gold head coach Charles Tiu though was disappointed with his wards’ 30 turnovers.

“I can’t be happy because we led many times but we kept turning the ball over to give them chances. I don’t know why we’re so careless in that aspect when we’ve been emphasizing to take care of the ball,” said Tiu.

“That’s one thing I’m not happy about. But I’ll take the win any day,” he added.

J-jay Alejandro paced the Scratchers with a game-high 23 points highlighted by five triples while Clement Leutcheu added 14 markers and eight rebounds.

Veteran captain Jerwin Gaco and Justin Gutang contributed 11 points apiece on top of a combined 14 rebounds.

Rey Peralta finished with 18 points and Kim Aurin scored 17 markers for the Altas, who fell to a share of No. 8 with Jose Rizal University on a 1-2 card.

Nigerian big man Prince Eze, who tallied a triple-double in Perpetual Help’s previous outing, was held to just six points and five rebounds in 15 minutes of play after suffering a bruised hip in the second period.

Alejandro accounted for seven points in a 10-2 run that handed Go For Gold a 42-31 lead deep in the second quarter. But Perpetual poured six unanswered points to cut the deficit down to 37-42 entering the break.

After the Altas posted another six points at the second half’s onset, the Scratchers unloaded a 13-0 blast to once again erect 55-53 advantage.

Go For Gold’s repeated turnovers though allowed Perpetual to stage a 12-4 rally and keep within jabbing distance, 55-59, heading into the final frame.

Alejandro fired two treys and Yankie Haruna dropped six points, sparking a 17-7 spurt to give the Scratchers its biggest lead at 76-62 with 5:02 left practically sealing the victory.

The scores:

GO FOR GOLD-CSB (81)— Alejandro 23, Leutcheu 14, Gaco 11, Gutang 11, Dixon 8, Haruna 8, Casiño 3, Domingo 3, Naboa 0, Pasturan 0, Pili 0, Salem 0, Young 0.

PERPETUAL HELP (69)— Peralta 18, Aurin 17, Coronel 8, Charcos 7, Eze 6, Mangalino 5, Antonio 4, Villanueva 4, Tamayo 0, Tiburcio 0.

Quarterscores: 23-19; 42-37; 59-55; 81-69