Scroll and plate exhibit marks Cham Lim patriarch’s 80th birthday

Over 100 beautifully designed hand-painted scrolls and 144 plates from the Chan Lim Family of Artists and Students currently adorn The Block Atrium as SM City North EDSA welcomes the Year of the Rooster until February 12.

Also coinciding with the 80th birthday of patriarch Jose Chan Lim, the centrepiece highlights a grand Chinese pagoda accentuated with Chinese oil painting of koi fishes, which symbolizes success, prosperity, longevity, courage, ambition and perseverance.

Learning how to use a Chinese brush on rice paper as early 11 years old, he influenced his children to be like him although none of them finished a degree related to the arts. Alex, Felix, Rolex and Jolez are licensed engineers connected with multinational industries. Their artworks are created with fans, lanterns and scrolls with porcelain plates as their canvas.

For 2017, the Chan Lim Family of Artists and Students have eight exhibits scheduled all over the country, conducting free Chinese painting workshops with the Brushstrokes event scheduled on January 29 at the said venue.

Besides the traditional Lion and Dragon dance performance on January 28, a wushu martial arts demonstration will also be held around the exhibit area to the welcome auspicious Year of the Rooster.