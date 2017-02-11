Scuderia Corsa to defend 24 Hours of Le Mans

Scuderia Corsa will return to the notorious Circuit de la Sarthe in France this year to defend the title it won in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the GTE-Am Class with the fielding of two entries this time, driven by an all-star line-up in the all-new Ferrari 488 GTE.

The team also saw victories at The 12 Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of Watkins Glen, as well as three separate championships.

In a partnership with WeatherTech Racing, the No. 62 Ferrari 488 GTE will see Bill Sweedler and Townsend Bell return to defend their 2016 victory with the addition of Cooper MacNeil. Meanwhile, the team’s No. 65 Ferrari 488 GTE proves an instant contender, featuring the full-season, championship-winning pairing of Christina Nielsen and Alessandro Balzan, joined by sports car veteran Bret Curtis.

For team owner Giacomo Mattioli, the invitation to return to the world’s most renowned event is a welcome one.

“The opportunity to bring two Ferraris in defense of our Le Mans victory is a great honor,” Mattioli said. “To debut in 2015 with a podium, and win last year was an absolute dream-come-true. To return now with the Ferrari 488 GTE is a brand new challenge that we are all excited for. It’s of course great to see Bill and Townsend back with us for another year, and now with Cooper MacNeil joining us, we should be very strong.”

“It goes without saying we had an incredible 2016 together with Christina and Alessandro, and Bret Curtis is a long-time member of the community that we’re very excited to work with. We’re definitely confident for another Ferrari victory!” he added,

For Bill Sweedler, a chance to return to the same team that brought him such an incredible victory just one year before is one that couldn’t be ignored.

“I’m so excited to return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and defend our race win along with Scuderia Corsa and Ferrari,” he said.

For Christina Nielsen, returning to Le Mans with the same team she scored a historic International Motor Sports Association championship creates her best chance to win.

“This event is unlike any other, and one that any driver wants to win. Luckily this is the best organization I could be with, and our last year together has been incredible. The professionalism, quality of work, and talent on all levels is unmatched, and now that I’ve already experienced the event, I want to go to win,” she said.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans will take place on June 17 and will run for 24 hours straight through the next day.

THE TIMES