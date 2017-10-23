Scuderia Corsa eyes full-season campaign at IMSA’s top races

Expanding a collaboration that began with the Ferrari Challenge series and continued through the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans, Scuderia Corsa and WeatherTech Racing announced last week a full-season campaign for the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the famed No. 63 Ferrari.

Advertisements

IMSA is the International Motor Sports Association.

On the track, the partnership has already established a history of successes, with WeatherTech driver Cooper MacNeil earning three wins and nine podiums with Scuderia Corsa in the Ferrari Challenge series, as well as a podium finish with the team during this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Cooper MacNeil will be joined by Alessandro Balzan, reigning series GTD Champion and three-time IMSA championship winner, behind the wheel of the No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3, carrying the legendary tradition of the No. 63 entry.

For Giacomo Mattioli, team owner of Scuderia Corsa, the opportunity to expand the relationship with WeatherTech is one the organization relishes in.

“We’re very happy to have Cooper racing in the No. 63 next year in the IMSA Championship,” stated Mattioli. “We are having a great season with him in the Ferrari Challenge series and I’m confident that he and Alessandro will be contenders in 2018. The addition of WeatherTech is a great recognition of our efforts with this expanded partnership and look forward to another successful season.”

For Cooper MacNeil, a return to the team that brought his first Le Mans podium is one he is excited for.

“We raced this year with Scuderia Corsa at Le Mans and finished third co-driving with Bill Sweedler and Townsend Bell,” MacNeil said. “I also race the full season of Ferrari Challenge with them and am in the hunt for the championship with two races left. It was a natural for us to transition into the Ferrari with our experience with the brand this season. I am looking forward to driving with Alessandro and we will be looking to equal the success the team had this year in IMSA and finish a couple places better at Le Mans too.”