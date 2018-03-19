Sea militarization dangerous – Esperon

The growing militarization of the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) is “dangerous” because it will undermine the cooperation of frontline nations on other issues surrounding the region, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. warned.

Esperon reiterated the statement of President Rodrigo Duterte that issues involving the West Philippine Sea may become a “flashpoint” that could lead to a bigger conflict.

“The South China Sea or West Philippine Sea issue remains to be a dangerous flashpoint in the region due to the overlapping territorial claims and maritime domain concerns among various claimants,” Esperon said during a security forum held last week in Makati City.

He added that the Philippine government is “very sensitive” to a host of security subplots concerning the “larger great power narrative” in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The growing militarization of the South China Sea and the delay to forge a legally binding Code of Conduct in the disputed area continue to undermine the blossoming cooperation of frontline states in other issue-areas,” Esperon noted.

Early this year, the Philippines said it will raise with Beijing the construction of military facilities on the Fiery Cross (Kagitingan) Reef located in the Spratlys.

Last year, China and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) adopted a negotiating framework on the code of conduct. However, officials admitted that the signing of an agreement this year is unlikely.

China, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines all claim some or all of the South China Sea and its shoals, reefs and islands.

In April last year, Duterte said the situation in the West Philippine Sea would remain a “flashpoint” without a code of conduct adopted by Asean.

In August last year, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano tackled the formation of the COC with China and other Asean member states during the 22nd meeting of the Asean-China Joint Working Group on the Implementation of the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties.

Security threat

Tensions in the South China Sea remain a big worry for regional leaders as Beijing continues to build artificial islands capable of hosting military installations — much to the chagrin of other claimants to the area.

Vietnam remains the most vocal in the dispute, with the Philippines backing off under China-friendly President Rodrigo Duterte.

At the just concluded summit hosted by Australia, Canberra and Asean reaffirmed “the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, maritime safety and security, freedom of navigation and overflight in the region” without naming Beijing.

The leaders added they wanted to see an “early conclusion of an effective code of conduct in the South China Sea.”

“We will uphold our commitment to the rules-based order and international law in the region, including the South China Sea,” Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

With China flexing its muscle, they also committed to enhance “the scope and sophistication of defense cooperation,” while expressing “grave concern” about escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula.

‘Detrimental’

Esperon said several other security issues such as terrorism, piracy, smuggling, drug trafficking, human trafficking, cyber crime and climate change were “detrimental” to the business environment in the Philippines and abroad.

“[These concerns] are push and pull factors for greater regional and global cooperation. These security concerns are undeniably detrimental to the business environment both here and abroad,” he said.

“They all have huge implications to the ease of doing business and confidence to invest in the country. Nevertheless, there will always be conflicts and concerns but cooperation is a must on many issues,” Esperon added.

He gave assurances that the Philippine government is “exploiting” and “harnessing” the potential of the Asean platform to enhance the country’s domestic and regional agenda.

“Indeed, there are many security and economic challenges before us. But this must not blind us to the fact there are many issue areas for cooperation and that the future is still brighter ahead of us,” Esperon said.

WITH AFP