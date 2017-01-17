SEA-US undersea cable secures US FCC approval

GLOBE Telecom on Monday said that the US Federal Communications Commission (US FCC) approved on January 12 the cable landing license for the state-of-the-art Southeast Asia – U.S. (SEA-US) fiber cable system which is being built by a global consortium of telecommunications companies of which it is a member.

In a statement, Globe Telecom, Inc. said that with the US FCC approval, the consortium is a step closer to the completion of the installation of the undersea fiber optic cable network by the second quarter of 2017.

NEC Corporation and NEC Corporation of America are the system suppliers for the $250 million SEA-US system, which will link the five areas and territories of Manado in Indonesia, Davao in Southern Philippines; Piti in the territory of Guam; as well as Honolulu (on the island of Oahu), Hawaii; and Los Angeles, California in the continental U.S.

The system will be approximately 15,000 kilometers in length, stretched along a unique route and has been designed and engineered to bypass earthquake prone areas in East Asia, thereby providing a strategic diversity in the range of connectivity to transpacific networks with ensured stable connectivity.

The cable system will provide an initial 20 terabit per second (Tb/s) capacity, with state-of-the-art 100 Gigabit per second (Gb/s) technology.

This capacity will help to meet the exponentially growing demand for bandwidth between Southeast Asia and North America in unparalleled performance, especially for the ASEAN countries, the statement said.

With further connectivity using existing and planned submarine cable systems in the region, other countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Papua New Guinea, and Australia can enjoy the benefit of the SEA-US.

The SEA-US Cable System investors consist of the following consortium members: Globe Telecom (Manila, Philippines), GTA (Tamuning, Guam), GTI (Los Angeles, California), Hawaiian Telcom (Honolulu, Hawaii), RTI (San Francisco, California), Telin (Jakarta, Indonesia) and Telkom USA (Los Angeles, California).