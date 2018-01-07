Seafarers thank Duterte for dismissing Marina chief

The United Filipino Seafarers (UFS) has expressed its gratitude to President Rodrigo Duterte for saving the maritime industry from a “junketeer” of an administrator.

“Thank you Mr. President. On behalf of the [UFS] with its 52,600 members, we recognize you for firing an inutile top government official who had been lavishly spending the people’s money for his 24 travels around the globe in a span of more than one year.” Nelson Ramirez, UFS president, said recently in a statement.

The recognition came after the sacking of Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) Administrator Marcial Amaro 3rd, which removal was announced by Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque on January 4 in a televised news briefing in Davao City.

“The people in the maritime industry believe that you made the right decision in firing him for being an absentee administrator. You are true to your words that you do not hesitate to fire any of your men, even if he is a very close friend or even a member of your family. You made a definite move again, Mr. President.” Ramirez, a marine engineer, said.

Amaro appeared over ANC Headstart a day after he was sacked by Duterte, saying he is “disappointed that he would not be able to implement the programs he lined up for 2018, but had accepted [the President’s]decision.”

After watching Amaro’s interview, Ramirez immediately contradicted Amaro’s claims that he (Amaro) “has a ten year plan” that he expects to realize during his tenure as Marina administrator, including the modernization program for the domestic fleet.

No names were given yet by Malacañang to replace the vacated post but, Amaro said, he heard Capt. Jaime Quiñones and Arturo Valdez are being considered.

Quiñones is the then-head of the Marina-Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers.

Valdez was previously undersecretary of the then-Department of Transportation and Communications for Water Cluster, and also a former undersecretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources during the stint of then-Environment Secretary Gina Lopez.

