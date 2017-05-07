SEAG-bound bowlers to compete in PH Open

National bowling head coach Paeng Nepomuceno said the Philippine bowling team will participate in the Philippine International Open 2017 Tenpin Bowling Championship on May 13 to 28 at the Coronado Lanes in Starmall Edsa in Mandaluyong City.

Nepomuceno said the international tournament organized by the Philippine Bowling Federation will be used as a tune-up game for the 12-man Philippine team that will see action in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia slated on August 19 to 30.

“We need a competitive international exposure prior to SEA Games and the Philippine International Open is a good tune-up due to the presence of other countries,” the four-time world cup champion told The Manila Times.

The international tournament, which offers P3 million cash prize, will have Australian bowlers Matt Riley and Sam Cooley, and the Hong Kong national team headed by 2015 World Cup champion Wu Sui Hong, among others.

Singapore, Indonesia and Guam will also have entries in the tournament.

The 60-year old is confident that the Filipino bowlers will fare well in the tournament, which has categories in the men’s and women’s open, men’s and women’s graded, and men’s and women’s associate events.

“I’m really optimistic of our chances although we’re competing against the world’s best bowlers,” he added. “It is almost six years that we hosted a tournament like this, so I’m hoping the players will play their best.”

The national bowlers who will see action in the tournament are Kenneth Chua, Merwin Tan, Anton Alcazaren, Kevin Cu, Jomar Jumapao and JP Macadula in the men’s side. In the ladies side are Liza del Rosario, Lara Posadas, Dylan Coronacion, Krizziah Tabora, Alexis Sy and Mades Arles.