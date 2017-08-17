29th Southeast Asian Games – Kuala Lumpur 2017
A shopping mall in tropical Manila closes for the night but a once ragtag team of skaters is hitting the rink aiming to make history in the Southeast Asian Games. Dubbed “The Mighty Ducks” after the 1992 Disney film, the Philippine men’s ice hockey team are targeting gold in Malaysia…
The Philippines earned another medal—a bronze—in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) archery competition being held at the NSC Synthetic Turf inside the Bukit Jalil Sports Complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Paul Marton Dela Cruz, Joseph Benjamin Vicencio and Earl Benjamin Yap joined forces to post 233 points on 57-58-58-60…
Latest News on SEA GAMES 2017
498-strong PH contingent off to 29th SEA Games
President Rodrigo Duterte wasn’t there Thurday night during the send off ceremonies for members of the national delegation who will carry the country’s colors in the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games set August 19 to 30 at the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. But this did not diminish the spirit and…
498-strong PH contingent off to 29th SEA Games
President Rodrigo Duterte wasn’t there Thurday night during the send off ceremonies for members of the national delegation who will carry the country’s colors in the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games set August 19 to 30 at the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur. But this did not diminish the spirit and…
Medal Tally