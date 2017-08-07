SEAOIL launches lifetime gas raffle promo, opens biggest station to date

SEAOIL has launched its “Lifetime Free Gas, Oh my Gas” promo that will award four lucky motorists a lifetime supply of the brand’s fuel.

The winners will be announced via three monthly raffle draws in September 15, October 16 and November 28, 2017. Aside from lifetime fuel, there will be 30 winners of P10,000 worth of gift cards, and 30,000 winners of fuel discounts through peel off cards. The discounts are redeemable in any SEAOIL branch.

Customers must submit receipts or purchase a minimum of P500 worth of Extreme 97, Extreme 95, Extreme U, Extreme Diesel fuels or SEAOIL lubricants in any SEAOIL station nationwide to qualify.

“We have always stood by the quality of the performance of SEAOIL fuels and this is our way of thanking our loyal customers for the trust they have placed in us,” SEAOIL Chief Executive Officer Glenn Yu said in a statement.

The promo will run from August 14 to November 14, 2017, and raffle entries can be submitted electronically or via drop box.

Yu added that the company has launched its largest station in cooperation with Citymall Commercial Centers Inc., located in SCTEX near the Concepcion Exit in Tarlac.

SEAOIL Chief Financial Officer Mark Yu told Fast Times the company will put SEAOIL back in the map through its latest promo and with the launch of the megastation in SCTEX.

“With these developments, we should be able to put SEAOIL back in the petroleum map and leave an impression to our customers loyal and new,” Mark Yu added.

SEAOIL is the country’s largest independent fuel player and has over 400 stations nationwide. Its base fuels are imported from refineries from Japan, Korea and Singapore.