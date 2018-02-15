Seaoil unveils 1st one-stop lubricant shop

Seaoil Philippines Inc. recently opened its first one-stop branded lubricant service shop in the Pampanga province.

In a statement, Seaoil said that LubeServ at its Dau station in the province would be offering change oil and other professional lubricant services at competitive rates.

LubeServ has a complete line of automotive services such as lubrication, aircon and electrical repairs, computerized wheel alignment and balancing, undercoating and complete wash, engine scanning and tune up, radiator repair, and auto detailing.

The shop also provides maintenance services for the brake system, under chassis and suspension, tires and batteries, and drivetrain (clutch system).

Seaoil said it would be opening four more lubricant service centers within the year, including at their SEAOIL-Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) mega station located in Concepcion, Tarlac.

“We are always looking for ways to serve our customers better. LubeServ, a one-stop lubes service center, will provide utmost convenience to our customers. At the same time, it will also allow us to ensure their safety on the road,” Seaoil Chief Executive Officer Glenn Yu said.

Seaoil offers a wide range of world-class lubricants designed to meet the needs of the automotive, construction, marine, transportation, power, and manufacturing industries.

The company, which has 400 stations around the country, has introduced products including alternative fuels such as bioethanol gasoline and biodesel, as well as services and programs including franchise package.