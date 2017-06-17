SEARCA names Habito as AJAD’s new editor

THE Philippine-hosted Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) has named Dr. Cielito F. Habito as the new Editor of the Asian Journal of Agriculture and Development (AJAD).

Habito, a professor of economics at the Ateneo de Manila University and Senior Fellow at SEARCA, agreed to join the AJAD Editorial Board this month.

AJAD is an international refereed journal dedicated to the publication of information and analysis on topics within the broad scope of agriculture and development.

Launched in 2004, AJAD is published twice a year as SEARCA’s official journal, which specializes in the publication of articles drawn from empirical, policy-oriented, and institutional development studies.

It also publishes articles on perspectives in agriculture and development, political economy of rural development, and trade issues.

Habito is the second editor of AJAD succeeding Dr. Arsenio Balisacan, who currently chairs the Philippine Competition Commission.

As such, Dr. Gil Saguiguit Jr., SEARCA director, said the center has the distinction of having two former Philippine Cabinet members, both having served as Socio-economic Planning Secretary and Director-General of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), at the helm of this prestigious journal.

Habito served as Director of the Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development for 11 years, chaired Brain Trust Inc. and Operation Compassion Philippines and served on the boards of various private companies and foundations.

He also writes the award-winning weekly column “No Free Lunch” in the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

Habito holds a PhD and Master of Arts in Economics from Harvard University, Master of Economics from the University of New England in Australia, and Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics, Summa cum Laude from the University of the Philippines.

“We are delighted that Dr. Habito has agreed to be Editor of AJAD and we look forward to seeing AJAD continue to grow with his expertise and leadership,” Saguiguit said.

Now in its 50th year, SEARCA strengthens institutional capacities toward inclusive and sustainable agricultural and rural development (ISARD) in Southeast Asia through its core programs on graduate education and institutional development, research and development, and knowledge management.