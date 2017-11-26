SEARCA sets NovEMBER 30 deadline for photo contest

A competition for photography enthusiasts by the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (Searca) has set a November 30 deadline for submission of entries. The photo contest held annually by the University of the Philippines Los Baños-based center since 2006 is themed “Agriculture For and By All: Moving Forward on Agriculture and Rural Development in Southeast Asia.” It is open to 11 Southeast Asian (SEA) countries of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. Searca Director Gil Saguiguit Jr. said an aggregate of 549 photographs has been entered in the contest by 162 photographers from 10 SEA countries. He added that Filipinos have so far topped the number of contestants with 87 from a total 246 entries. Contestants may submit as many photographs as they want online via http://photocontest.searca.org.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO