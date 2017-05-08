Search for outstanding Valenzuelanos begins

The Valenzuela City government will rerun this year the “Gawad Dr. Pio Valenzuela,” a search for outstanding Valenzuelanos who exhibited excellence in their respective fields and contributed significantly to community development.

Mayor Rex Gatchalian said the city government has just concluded the review of the nominees whose names were submitted to the awards committee for final approval.

“For the 15th time since its inception more than a decade ago, the local government is once again in search for nominees for the Gawad Dr. Pio Valenzuela: Pagkilala sa Katangi-tanging Valenzuelano,” Gatchalian said.

The city’s public information officer, Zyan Caiña, said there are 12 categories: government service, community service, education, science and technology, profession, family of the year award, youth award, sports, journalism and literature, business/entrepreneurship, visual and performing arts, and special awards (for pursuing special advocacy).

Dr. Pio Valenzuela was one of the Kataas-taasang Tatlo (Triumvirate) of the Katipunan, along with Andres Bonifacio and Emilio Jacinto.

The search started in 1996 by virtue of an executive order creating the Dr. Pio A. Valenzuela Memorial Awards Committee. In 2005, the awarding ceremony was officially named Gawad Dr. Pio Valenzuela and its set of categories was also improved.

This year’s awardees will receive the official Gawad Dr. Pio Valenzuela trophy, a masterpiece sculpted by Roen Capule of Paombong, Bulacan.