Search on for outstanding Philippine soldiers

STAFF Sergeant Narding Pascual, a lumad from Caraga province, initiated projects for his tribesmen in Agusan del Norte, among them, constructing a primary school building, planting falcata trees on a four-hectare land, and launching a rural electrification program. He was also at the forefront in the fight against communist rebels.

Lt. Col. Suderio, who has been in military service for 28 years, helped in drafting a three-unit subject as part of the curriculum of the Philippine Military Academy in 2006. He also worked to provide alternate livelihood opportunities for returnees from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), after they signed a peace treaty with the national government in 1998.

Just like Suderio, Lt. Col. Bunayog served for 28 years in the military. In 1998, while serving as the Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations of the 6th Infantry Division in Central Mindanao, Bunayog facilitated several combat operations against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and other rebel groups, neutralizing high-profile criminals and recovering their ammunitions.

For their contributions to the military service, Pascual, Suderio and Bunayog were cited in 2017 as The Outstanding Philippine Soldiers (TOPS) by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and its partner, the Metrobank Foundation Inc.

For 2018, the AFP, Metrobank and the Rotary Club of Makati signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) on Monday renewing a commitment to honor the outstanding men in uniform.

AFP Chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero, Metrobank Foundation president Aniceto Sobrepeña and Roy Joseph Rafols, president of the Rotary Club of Makati, signed the MOA for the annual search, which began in 1994, according to the Metrobank Foundation website.

Three soldiers—officers and enlisted personnel—will be given P1 million each, trophies and golden medallions.

The Metrobank Foundation is also searching for outstanding teachers and police officers. Nominations will run until March 1. Awarding ceremonies will be in June.

This year’s search for the outstanding Philippine soldiers takes on special significance as it comes after the five-month siege of Marawi City where government troops fought and won the war against Islamist extremists.

President Rodrigo Duterte, as commander-in-chief, has recognized the efforts of his soldiers — visiting the wounded and condoling with the families of those who died in the battle that started in May and ended on December 2017.

He also sought to better their professional and personal lives as he pushed for increased pay and provided them with battle-tested gear and equipment. DEMPSEY REYES, ARIC JOHN SY CUA

