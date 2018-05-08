Search the dagger behind China’s smile

HOW would you know if you’re in the right, trustworthy business partnership? It’s very difficult, indeed. Only time can tell. Most of the time, you may not even know what hits you, until it’s too late. Here’s one story to prove the point:

Maurice (not his real name), the general manager of a major French company, flew to Japan to lead an important high-level negotiation with a potential business partner. The flight lasted for about 13 hours, resulting in his total exhaustion. He said to his team after arriving at the Narita airport at around 7:00 p.m., he needed a refreshing shower and an invigorating sleep as soon as possible.

“We’re not going anywhere other than the hotel.” The sooner he had said this to his team, a smartly clad young gentleman holding an A4 stationery imprinted with the name of the French company greeted them as soon as they exited the airport.

With an overpowering kindness and countless number of bows, the young gentleman in his broken English said to Maurice that the CEO of the Japanese company had organized a welcome evening banquet for his team. His lavish courtesy and friendliness to the French team ruled out any malice.

There was no extraordinary reason for Maurice and his team to decline a polite offer from a potential business partner. As soon as they were ready, Maurice and his companions started on their way to the banquet. Quality food and drinks were in great abundance and the friendliness of the Japanese host exceeded all expectations.

Maurice and his team enjoyed the evening, unable to count how many and how often their glasses were refilled with alcohol. By and large, it was a pleasant evening until they called it off at close to midnight.

Early in the morning, there was a knock on Maurice’s door. It was the young gentlemen who greeted them at the airport. He told him that the Japanese negotiating team had already been waiting for close to one hour at the hotel’s meeting room. Maurice called his team by phone and they washed quickly and hurried to the meeting room without taking their breakfast.

Their Japanese counterparts were all fresh and fully rested, whereas Maurice looked shabby and his team members were half-conscious due to last night’s party. At this point you may imagine the result of the negotiation and in whose favor it has turned.

Swiss professor Harro von Senger, author of “The 36 Stratagems for Business” (2004), who is also credited for this modified story, concludes that “(i)n the extremely friendly reception of the Japanese, the intention was to trip up” Maurice and his team in the negotiation.

Quoting Chinese sources, Senger, who is a leading Sinologist at the Swiss Institute of Comparative Law, says, “evil intentions are hidden by outward friendliness, fine words and courteousness” and the “smile can consist of a pretended honesty and false sympathy, by means of which one activates true honesty and true sympathy in the opposing party, in order to profit thereby.”

In his book, Senger also quotes Confucius who warned that: “Soft words and ingratiating expressions are rarely paired together with humanity.”

And so, how would you choose your business partner? There’s no other way but on the basis of trust. But then, how would you know if a business partner would conduct himself according to expectations? The price involved may be too small between individual partners, but what if one is dealing on a government-to-government basis?

Forewarned is forearmed.

* * *

On March 15-20, 2017, Pulse Asia conducted a survey showing three out of five Filipinos distrusting China and Russia at 63 and 56 percent, respectively. Majority of the respondents still trust the United States at 79 percent and Japan at 75 percent.

The countrywide survey polled 1,200 adult respondents.

If distrust of China and Russia among us, Filipinos, is already clear and unequivocal, then how can this current administration justify and perpetuate its pivot, given many instances fueling distrust, including the recent reported installation of missile systems on three islands in the West Philippine Sea?

In the words of Senger, this development, if applied to China’s “smile” to the Philippines means nothing but “artificial, it can be counterproductive and awake mistrust.” In fact, I should say that China has become bolder and bolder every day that with its military might and muscle, it no longer bothers to hide its “dagger.”

Senger’s book “The 36 Stratagems for Business” is a classic for anyone who’s trying to enter, if not perpetuate, business partnership with Chinese people. It’s different from Sun Tzu’s “Art of War,” which focuses on military leadership and strategies. But that was a long time ago.

Today, to be able to understand China, we have to master more than the two volumes of these two books. If you do, you may arrive at the conclusion that it’s all about psychological warfare, specifically to undermine the confidence and morale of one’s friends and foes. And that’s too obvious to miss. China has become a global activist with a smile that constantly hides its dagger, sometimes carelessly, if not on purpose, to intimidate its victims.

If we can’t see that as a ploy, then The Philippines is in real trouble.

