Search on for WD Dar Awardee

The winner of the prestigious William D. Dar Research Leadership Award will be known next month, which is given to an individual in the Philippines who has made vital contributions in advancing research and development (R&D) in the country.

The award is named after Dr. William Dar and is jointly undertaken with the Philippine Association of Research Manager (Philarm).

“The WD Dar Research Leadership Award started in 2004, and the search is on and the awarding ceremony will be on May 24 in Baguio City,” said Dar, a columnist of The Manila Times who headed the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) for a record 15 years up to 2014.

Up to 2008, the award was known as the Research Leadership Excellence Award and was renamed the WD Dar Research Leadership Award in 2009.

In 2016, Reynaldo Ebora, PhD, the acting executive director of the Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (PCAARRD), an agency under the Department of Science and Technology, won the award. He was awarded for his unwavering quest to empower agricultural researchers, development and extension managers, and his strong support to the commercialization and utilization of the products of R&D of PCAARRD for the benefit of farming and fishing communities.

The 2015 awardee was Joyce Wendam, PhD, the Regional Technical Director of the Department of Agriculture office for Western Visayas; 2014, Constancio Alama, the Regional Executive Director of the DA office for the Zamboanga Peninsula; 2013, Ruperto Sangalang PhD, the Commissioner of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED); 2012, Nicomedes Eleazar PhD, the Executive Director of the DA-Bureau of Agricultural Research; and 2011, Enrico Supangco PhD, now the dean of the College of Agriculture at the University of the Philippines Los Baños.

In 2010, Teotimo Aganon PhD, the Consortium Director of the Central Luzon Agriculture and Resources Research and Development Consortium; 2009, William Medrano, then the CHED Commissioner; 2008, Emil Javier PhD, the president of the National Academy of Science and Technology; 2007, Santiago Obien PhD, former executive director of the Philippine Rice Research Institute; 2006, Patricio Faylon PhD, who headed PCAARRD; 2005, Ramon Valmayor PhD, who also headed PCAARRD; and Dar, who was then ICRISAT director general.