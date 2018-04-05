Season of tough love: Drug war records demanded, Sereno ordered to appear, Boracay closed

First word

PRESIDENT Duterte is not the only tough guy on the block.

In what is emerging as a summer of toughness, key government institutions are flexing their muscles to improve the tone of governance in the country.

Foremost among these institutions is the Supreme Court, which appears to have drawn energy from CJ Sereno’s wellness leave and the naming of an Acting Chief Justice in Justice Antonio Carpio

In two actions during its traditional summer session in Baguio, the court on Tuesday seemed to say that there’s a new sheriff in town, or something like that.

First, the court denied the appeal filed by the Solicitor General Jose Calida, who sought the recall ofthecourt’s December 5 order requiring his office to submit documents on the government’s war on drugs.

The high court ordered the government to submit its voluminous records on deaths relating to the anti-drugs war, as the court resolves the consolidated petitions challenging the constitutionality of the war on drugs.

Second, the court decided to hold oral arguments next week (April 10) on the quo warranto petition seeking to oust Chief Justice (onleave) Maria Lourdes Sereno. The request for oral arguments was made by Sereno, and was approved during the deliberations in Baguio.

These decisions are far-reaching and pregnant with implications. They unblock longstanding hurdles in the discussion of public issues and their resolution. And they theoretically could meet with opposition from the executive and the legislative.

Records of war on drugs

Specifically, the court denied the Solicitor General’s motion for reconsideration of its order dated December 5, 2017, and directed the respondents to comply with the said order by submitting the required reports within a period of fifteen days.

The court ordered the government to submit documents in relation to the petition filed by the group of Aileen Almora and Sr. Ma. Juanita Daño:

1. the list of persons killed in legitimate police operations from July 1, 2016 to November 30, 2017;

2.the list of deaths under investigation from July 1, 2016 to November 30, 2017;

3. thelist of Chinese and Fil-Chinese drug lords who have been neutralized;

4. the list of drugs involved whether shabu, cocaine, marijuana, opioids, etc.;

5.comparative tables on index crimes;

6.statistics of internal cleansing within the police force;

7.drug watchlist in the affected areas;

8. list of warrants and warrantless arrests in [high-value target] police operations; and

9. list of cases under investigation by the PNP Internal Affairs Service.

The Almora and Daño petitions assail the constitutionality of the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Memorandum Circular 2017-112 that allows the anonymous reporting of alleged criminals and PNP Command Memorandum Circular No. 16-2016 that details PNP Project: Double Barrel, which includes Project “Tokhang” and Project “HVT,” or High-Value Target.

The solicitor general said that he “will comply” with the court’s order. He also asked the high court to extend the deadline, from 30 to 60 days, to give him enough time to collate the documents.

Oral arguments on quo warranto

SG Calida in March filed the quo warranto petition, which essentially seeks to disqualify Sereno as chief justice for her alleged failure to submit all of her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALNs) when she applied for the post.

The court, in its media advisory, said the petition for quo warranto will be heard on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Supreme Court Session Hall in Baguio City, “with an instruction to respondent Chief Justice for her to attend personally and answer questions from the Court en banc.”

In her pleading, Sereno, who was forced to go on indefinite leave, said the court has no jurisdiction to dismiss her from office via quo warranto becauseimpeachable officials like her can be ousted ‘only by impeachment.’”

In its petition, the Office of the Solicitor General stressed that the framers of the 1987 Constitution wrote a “moral provision” that a member of the judiciary must “be a person of proven competence, integrity, probity and independence.”

Sereno, it argued, did not possess the qualification of proven integrity after she violated the rules of the Judicial and Bar Council, which screens court appointees, because of her failure to file her SALNs for a 10-year mandated period.

The filing of SALNs is required among government employees by the Constitution, Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and RA 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The holding of oral arguments is upon Sereno’s request. This was not Sereno’s earlier position as she has always insisted that the quo warranto petition should be dismissed outright and that jurisdiction belongs to the Senate impeachment court. During the impeachment hearings at the House of Representatives, the justice committee panel invited the Chief Justice many times to appear before it, to rebut the allegations being made by the resource persons and witnesses, but she refused.

During the orals on April 10, CJ Sereno will be heard for the first time in a public hearing since the impeachment proceedings against her began.

Troika on Boracay closure

Another emblem of the new toughness in government is the recommendation of three government departments for the temporary closure for six monthsof Boracayisland as a tourist destination, in view of its environmental crisis and massive violation of regulations.

The three departments tasked with Boracay’s rehabilitation are: the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the Department of Tourism (DoT), and theDepartment of Interior and Local Government (DILG). The troika of department secretaries – Secretaries Roy Cimatu, Wanda Tulfo Teo, and Eduardo Año – have jointly agreed on a commonplan of action for saving and rehabilitating Boracay. They set the period of six months for Boracay’s recovery and return to normal operations. They have set their sights on the sustainability of Boracay as a jewel of Philippine tourism.

President Duterte and the Cabinet were scheduled to discuss yesterday the proposed closure of Boracay, and the cabinet troika was set to be tested on the wisdom and feasibility of their plan of action.

Various sectors are daunted by the six-month closure of the island to all forms of travel and tourism beginning on April 26.

I personally thought that the closure would begin during the Holy Week, because that is when visitor traffic is heaviest and Boracay teems with all kinds of activities.

Compared to the one-yearclosing of Thailand’s Phuket island after the 2004 tsunami, Boracay’s planned closure is relatively brief and mild.

The Boracay program of action has been modified and twisted in various ways to accommodate the plaint of businesses and local governments who are daunted by what they project as losses of P18 P20 billion in revenues during the shutdown. Job losses have been projected at 18,000 to 36,000.

Once and for all, it should be recognized and accepted by all establishments, local communities, and the nation, that the temporary closure of Boracay is imperative. The country must bite the bullet now or risk the very future of Boracay.

Boracay is a stark example of a government policy failure. There can be no dispute that the national government was wrong to yield the management, planning and development of Boracay to the local government authorities.

Toughness is needed in the decision to close Boracay for six months.

Will DU30 adopt the recommendation of his Cabinet troika? Or will he yield to the importuning of politicians and businessmen?

But it was he who ignited the season of tough love when he called Boracay a cesspool.

