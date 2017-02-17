Seasoned athlete Angeline Gervacio joins The Times as columnist

Lifelong athlete Angeline Gervacio will begin her column Courtside in The Manila Times today (turn to page C3).

Gervacio’s journey as an athlete started when she was three years old trying out swimming, gymnastics and golf. She discovered her chosen sport volleyball in fifth grade.

Her high school volleyball team won the 2008 Palarong Pambansa, an early testament to her prowess as a player. She eventually became a member of the Ateneo squad during Season 71 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

After her UAAP stint, there were not a lot of opportunities to play after college, so with a degree in Political Science, she entered law school.

Along with her four former teammates, Gervacio started Beach Volleyball Republic, with the mission of making the Philippines Asia’s hub for beach volleyball.