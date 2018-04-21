Seaweed sector boosted by US carrageenan ruling

The Philippines’ $250-million seaweed industry will benefit after the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) determined that a substance extracted from the marine plant can still be used in food items, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said on Friday.

In a statement, the BFAR said the USDA had announced that the red and green seaweed extract, called carrageenan and used as a thickening or emulsifying agent in food items, would remain on its National List of Allowed Substances.

The US department made the announcement in the 2018 Sunset Review of its Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), which found merit in public comments supporting carrageenan’s inclusion in the list of approved additives in organic food.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said the decision would benefit about 3 million seaweed farmers in Southeast Asia, and will further promote carrageenan trade in the region.

Seaweed Industry Association of the Philippines (SIAP) Chairman Maximo Ricohermoso said the move would encourage those farmers to plant more, thereby increasing supply.

“We are truly glad that the USDA reiterates its position of allowing carrageenan as an approved additive in food formulations in the USA,” Ricohermoso said.

Substances on the list are used in organic crop and processing, as well as livestock production. US organic standards allow most natural substances in organic farming, while prohibiting most synthetic substances.

This came after the US National Organics Standards Board (NOSB) voted 10-3 to remove carrageenan on November 17, 2016. But SIAP, BFAR, the Agriculture and Trade departments, and other agencies worked to have it retained.

There are an estimated 200,000 seaweed farmers in the country.

Carrageenan exports to the US reached more than $28.1 million last year, according to the USDA-Global Agricultural Trade System (GATS).