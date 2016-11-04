Sebastian files graft raps vs de Lima, 2 others

Convicted carjacker Jaybee Sebastian on Friday filed graft and criminal charges before the Department of Justice (DOJ)x against Sen. Leila de Lima and two former prison officials.

The complaints were filed by Roxanne Sebastian on behalf of her husband Jaybee.

Sebastian accused the former Justice secretary of being responsible for the proliferation of the illegal drug trade in the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) in exchange for campaign funds.

He also accused de Lima of lying for wrongly alleging that he is a government asset inside the national penitentiary in Muntinlupa City (Metro Manila).

Sebastian said he was transferred from the NBP’s maximum security compound to Building 14 despite threats to his life.

The charge sheet claimed that de Lima was charged with violation of Section 3 of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act 3019; Section 5 of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (RA 6713); the Anti-Torture Act (RA 9745); An Act Punishing the Receiving and Giving of Gifts of Public Officials and Employees (Presidential Decree 46) and indirect bribery.

Also named in the charge sheet were former Bureau of Corrections chief Ricardo Rainier Cruz and former NBP head Richard Schwarzkopf Jr.

Cruz and Schwarzkopf, however, were not included in the complaints for indirect bribery and violation of Presidential Decree 46.

JAIME R. PILAPIL