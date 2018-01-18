SEC approves PSE stock rights offering

THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) said on Thursday that its planned stock rights offer had been approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

With the regulatory approval in hand, the PSE may now proceed with its stock rights offering of 11.5 million common shares to raise P3.16 billion in fresh funds.

Proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDS), targeted to be completed in the first quarter this year, and to repay existing loans.

The stock rights offer will be conducted next month.The shares will be issued at a price of P275 apiece.

Last October, the PSE announced that its board of directors had approved the stock rights offering of up to 11.5 million common shares, to be issued under terms and conditions to be determined by management.

Also last year, the PSE entered into a series of acquisitions with several institutions to acquire the country’s fixed-income bourse in a bid to merge the country’s capital markets. To date, PSE has 69.03 percent ownership in PDS.

The transaction is aimed to facilitate further growth in the local capital markets by introducing trading efficiencies.

In November, the Philippine Competition Commission, which is mandated to review mergers and acquisitions valued at P1 billion and above, gave its approval for the transaction.