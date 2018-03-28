SEC approves Pure Foods merger with affiliates

SAN Miguel Pure Foods Co. Inc. has secured the go-signal of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its planned merger with its beer and liquor affiliates.

In a disclosure on Tuesday, Pure Foods said the SEC approved last Friday its planned consolidation with Ginebra San Miguel, Inc. and San Miguel Brewery, Inc. (SMB).

Parent firm San Miguel Corp. (SMC) announced plans last year to combine subsidiaries Ginebra and SMB into Pure Foods, with the latter the surviving entity. Upon execution, Pure Foods will change its corporate name to San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc., with the production of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages included in its primary purpose.

The merger will be done via a share-swap deal worth over P336 billion.

Under the transaction, SMC will subscribe to 4.24 billion additional common shares in Pure Foods out of new shares coming from an increase in authorized capital stock and 10:1 ratio split. The new shares shall be issued through a follow-on offering, which was originally scheduled for the second quarter of the year.

In return, SMC will pay Pure Foods through the transfer of its 7.86 billion common shares in SMB and 216.97 million shares in Ginebra.

“The food and beverage company will be very attractive to many investors because many investors are clamoring for a pure plate food and beverage company in the Philippines because … it may be a good proxy for the Philippine economic environment,” SMC Chief Finance Officer Ferdie Constantino told a news conference in January.

Upon consolidation, the amount of Pure Foods’ capital stock is estimated to increase from P2.46 billion to P12 billion, divided into 11.6 billion common shares at a par value of P1 apiece, and 40 million preferred shares with a par value of P10 per share.

On the sidelines of SMC’s listing of P30 billion fixed-rate bonds last week, an industry source said Pure Foods is likely to defer its planned $3 billion (P150 billion) share sale by way of a follow-on offering (FOO) to the third quarter of the year, given the number of successful listing and raising activities from other listed firms.

“We need to give the market time to rest,” the source said.

SMC will need to undertake an FOO in compliance with the minimum public float requirement of 20 percent as imposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in November last year.