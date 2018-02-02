SEC Commissioner Viterbo quits post — Palace

SECURITIES and Exchange Commission (SEC) commissioner Blas James Viterbo resigned from his post, Malacañang announced on Friday.

The Office of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea received Viterbo’s resignation letter on Thursday, February 1.

“It (Viterbo’s resignation letter) was received yesterday,” Medialdea’s office said in a text message sent to Palace reporters.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd confirmed Viterbo’s resignation separately. He said that Viterbo was experiencing “irregular heartbeat” when asked for the reason for his resignation.

Viterbo, a corporate and tax lawyer, assumed his post as SEC commissioner on May 2014.

He also served in the board of state-run Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP). CATHERINE S. VALENTE