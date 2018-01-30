SEC looking to issue initial coin offering rules

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to formulate regulations on initial coin offerings or ICOs to protect Filipino investors from fraud in light of the rising popularity of virtual currencies.

The move comes after the SEC issued a cease and desist order (CDO) against the proposed Krops ICO of businessman Joseph Calata.

“We are really trying to come out with regulations for ICOs. For now, we want to also come out with our own set of regulations, and the best that we could under the current circumstances is just to consider the Securities Regulation Code,” SEC Commissioner Emilio Aquino told a news conference on Monday.

“On how we can—although still a draft—we’re looking at crowdfunding requirements, but we still have yet to decide if we are going to consider that as a regulation because it only addresses accredited investors for a limited period of time,” he added.

Crowdfunding refers to the practice of funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the internet.

As part of the Commission’s efforts, the SEC is in discussions with its Australian counterpart and a US-based financial technology group who would likewise present their ICO models to the SEC.

The Commission, however, clarified that it is keeping an open mind about such securities.

“We’re trying to keep an open mind like the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas), allowing for at least remittance purposes because precisely our kababayans…would benefit from lower costs and faster transfer of money, of course taking into consideration money laundering issues that we need to address too,” Aquino said.

“So long as you are able to comply, you submit to us and we feel that investor protection issues are duly addressed and we get to safeguard our investors, and then of course following strict disclosure requirements under the SRC, then more or less we will allow it.”

The SEC reiterated last year that ICOs should first be registered with the Commission. This was in response to Calata’s announcement that he was tapping the cryptocurrency exchange after his company Calata Corp. was delisted from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) due to multiple violations of disclosure rules and the trading of securities by a director during the prohibited period.

Calata said in October last year he planned to convert shares into digital tokens called “Calcoins,” which could be traded on the global cryptocurrency exchange. Later, Calata-led Krops, an online marketplace for farm produce, was reported to have started an initial coin offering of Krops tokens, with about 2.4 million tokens sold to date out of 6.4 million tokens on offer.

Last week, the SEC issued a CDO versus Black Cell Technology, Inc., Black Sands Capital, Inc., Black Cell Technology Ltd., Krops, as well as concerned partners, officers, and directors to immediately stop selling Krops tokens and Krop coins as this was in violation of sections 8 and 12 of the SRC, which state that securities shall not be offered for sale or distribution without a registration duly filed and approved by the Commission.

The Commission said the concerned parties still have five days upon receipt of the order to file a motion for reconsideration to lift the CDO.

“If he refuses to comply, then [we]sanction him,” the commissioner said.

The SEC said that apart from Krops, several ICOs are also under investigation but the regulator did not elaborate on the matter.