SEC orders Calata to halt ‘Krops’ offer

Corporate regulators have ordered businessman Joseph Calata’s to halt an initial coin offering, declaring it in violation of the country’s Securities Regulation Code (SRC).

A cease and desist order was issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Calata-led Black Cell Technology, Inc., Black Sands Capital, Inc., Black Cell Technology Ltd. and Krops as well as concerned partners, officers and directors.

The SEC said that an ongoing sale of Krops tokens and KropCoins via the Krops online marketplace — which Calata has described as an “Alibaba for agrigulture” — went against SRC provisions stating that securities cannot be offered for sale or distribution without having been registered and duly approved.

“Based on the circumstances, SEC determined that the Krops Tokens and/or KropCoins are securities since these represent interests in a profit-making venture (Krops), evidenced by instruments in electronic form,” it said.

Black Cell Technology operates the www.mykrops.com website, which advertises the business of Krops and is publicly offering Krops tokens. The tokens have been priced at the equivalent of 0.0015 ETH — a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum platform — but currently being sold at a 30 percent discount or 0.00135 ETH or around P69 pesos.

In a notice on the website, Calata said that 2.4 million tokens out of a 6.4 million offering have already been sold.

“Krops is an agribusiness based application which is currently owned by Blackcell Technology Limited – a global company which is incorporated in Hong Kong. It started its operation in the Philippines but will penetrate Southeast Asia in the coming months,” Calata said.

“It is a market place that has mapped out and helped over 6,000 farmers in the Philippines and has generated transactions of more than $18 million, with almost $300 million worth of inventory for sale,” he added.

“Indeed, it is an Alibaba for agriculture. In the coming months, we will be live in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.”

The SEC said that it has authority over the offering as it was being made in the Philippines. It noted that the Krops website was accessible in the country, Krops officers were mostly Filipinos with addresses in the Philippines, Black Cell and Black Sand were local companies, the Krops domain was applied for by a Filipino, company addresses and telephone numbers were in the Philippines, and that selling efforts were being conducted by agents in the Philippines.

“Most telling of all, Joseph Calata publicly announced, on the occasion of Calata Corporation’s delisting from the Philippine Stock Exchange for non-disclosure of material information, that instead of stocks he would offer cryptocurrency instead to his shareholders, and majority, if not all … are Filipinos…,” the regulator said.

The SEC has said that Calata would have to register plans to list his firm on a cryptocurrency exchange following its delisting. As previously announced by the businessmen, all outstanding Calata Corp. shares would be converted to “Calcoins” that could be traded.

The regulator, in its cease and desist order against the Krops offering, warned of possible administrative and criminal charges against persons or entities who act as solicitors information providers, salesmen, agents, brokers, dealers in behalf of the said firms.

Calata or representatives of Blackcell, Black Sand or Krops were unavailable for comment.