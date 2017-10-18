SEC to require 20% public float on new listings

Plans to impose a 20 percent minimum public float will initially be implemented for companies looking to conduct initial public offerings (IPOs), a senior Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official said.

Advertisements

“Our thinking is we will go forward with the IPOs first to require the (20 percent) minimum float. We’re still looking at how to address the existing ones,” SEC Commissioner Ephryo Luis Amatong told reporters on Monday.

“The real issue is the ones who are dormant because, aside from the fact that we only have 256 [listed firms], there are many companies that are actually not operating, so how will you increase the capital float for those that are non-operating?” Amatong asked.

He said lawyers representing dormant firms appealed to the SEC regarding the higher public float.

“On the IPO front, from the people we’ve talked to, 20 percent is not a problem,” Amatong said.

The SEC, which earlier this year announced that the public float would be raised to 20 percent from 10 percent starting July, plans to issue a new ruling on the minimum public ownership requirements for listed companies.

Under the original timetable, listed companies below the 20 percent threshold have three years to comply. They will be required to increase their public float to at least 15 percent on or before the end of 2018 and then to at least 20 percent on or before the end of 2020.

The SEC said significant shareholdings of 10 percent or more of the total issued and outstanding shares of a company “are considered strategic, and, thus, excluded in the public float of the company.”

A higher public float, the regulator said, will lower opportunities for collusion or price manipulation and encouraging good governance. It added that this would make listing a more effective instrument for the redistribution of wealth.