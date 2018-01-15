SEC revokes Rappler certificate of incorporation

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has revoked the certificate of incorporation of media entity Rappler allegedly for violating the Philippine Constitution and statutory foreign equity restrictions in mass media.

“[T]he En Banc finds Rappler Inc. and Rappler Holdings Corp., a Mass Media entity and its alter ego, liable for violating the constitutional and statutory Foreign Equity Restrictions in Mass Media, enforceable through laws and rules within the mandate of the Commission,” the SEC said in its decision dated January 11, released only on Monday.

This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte accused Rappler—a known critic of the Duterte administration–of having sold a controlling stake of the company to foreign firm Omidyar Network, which is owned by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

However, such allegations have long been denied by Rappler.

“We intend to not only contest this through all legal processes available to us, but also to fight for our freedom to do journalism and for your right to be heard through an independent platform like Rappler,” Rappler said in an official statement to its readers.

“We’ve been through a lot together, through good and bad – sharing stories, building communities, inspiring hope, uncovering wrongdoing, battling trolls, exposing the fake. We will continue bringing you the news, holding the powerful to account for their actions and decisions, calling attention to government lapses that further disempower the disadvantaged,” it added. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS