SEC warns against initial coin offerings

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a warning against initial coin offerings (ICOs), noting regulatory gray areas and the lack of protections.

“The Commission has detected that certain companies, individuals or groups of persons are enticing the public, either through popular social media platforms or through their own independent website, to participate in so-called ‘initial coin offerings’ and to purchase the corresponding ‘virtual currency’,” the SEC said in an advisory.

“Based on the information gathered by the Commission, some of these new virtual currencies, based on the facts and circumstances surrounding their issuance, follow the nature of a security as defined by Section 3.1 of the Securities Regulation Code (SRC). However, unlike ordinary securities, these virtual currencies are neither guaranteed by any Central Bank nor backed by any commodity,” it added.

ICOs involve the first sale and issuance of a new virtual currency for the purpose of raising capital.

“In view thereof, the public is hereby advised to be vigilant when investing in this kind of investing activity and to take the necessary precautions in dealing with ICO entities,” the SEC said.

It said that under Section 3.1 (b) of the Securities Regulation Code, a security involves an investment contract where a person invests his or her money in a common enterprise and expect gains.

“When a virtual currency is likewise analogous to any of the types of securities under Section 3.1 of the SRC, there is a strong possibility that the said virtual currency is a security under the jurisdiction of the SEC and has to be registered and necessary disclosures have to be made for the protection of the investing public,” it said.

Those who take part in selling or convincing the public to invest in ICOs can be held criminally liable or sanctioned in accordance with a 2014 Supreme Court decision involving another investment scam, the regulator said.

“If a promoter, issuer, broker or salesman guarantees returns, if a potential investment sounds too good to be true, or if you are pressured to act hastily, please exercise utmost caution and diligence and be wary of the risk that your investment might be lost,” it said.