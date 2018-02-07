SEC warns public against investing in Planetbiz

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is warning the public against the investment-taking activities of Planetbiz International, Inc., which is allegedly recruiting and soliciting cash in exchange for lifetime membership.

While Planetbiz is registered with the Commission, the SEC said it has no necessary permit to solicit investments from the public.

Planetbiz allegedly recruits or solicits members who have to pay P3,888 each as initial investment for lifetime membership. The said fee is in exchange for a product kit composed of a Personal Virtual Office worth P2,640; a Schneider discount voucher worth P2,100; and 15 mobile consumer privilege card costing P250 apiece or P3,750—all amounting to P8,490.

Information gathered by the Commission showed that under Planetbiz’s scheme, there are eight ways of earning income on the part of the member or investor, two of which are

through a weekly endorsement bonus and a weekly dual cluster bonus.

Under these two methods, “there is an element of recruitment for the investor to be entitled to a recruitment fee, hence it seems that most of the company’s revenue come from the effort of people to invite prospective members to a common enterprise and not primarily through direct selling of the company’s products,” the SEC said.

“Likewise, the company is resorting to binary marketing system (the left and right system), which is a typical type of a pyramiding scheme,” it said.

“Therefore, based on the alleged practice of the company, it is adopting a combination of both pyramiding scheme and illegal investment contract/undertaking,” the Commission said.

“In view thereof, the public is hereby advised to exercise self-restraint and caution or more prudently to stop investing their money into such investment activity and to take the necessary precautions in dealing with the above-named entity and/or its representatives,” it added.

Concerned individuals and parties acting as recruiters to join and invest in the offer may be sanctioned, the Commission said.

“The Commission urges anyone who has knowledge or information regarding the operation of this entity or about any business transaction involving these securities or investment opportunities to report such activity immediately to the Commission so that appropriate measures can be taken through the Enforcement and Investor Protection Department at telephone numbers 818-6337 or 818-1898 or email address: epd@sec.gov.ph,” it said.